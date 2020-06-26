Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms the actor was planning to get married in early 2021

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and his untimely death by suicide at the age of 34 has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor’s family arrived in Mumbai from Patna in order to perform the last rites on June 15 at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Some of Sushant’s close friends and industry folks were in attendance. As the family returned to Patna, they held a prayer meet recently and few politicians even attended it.
There were reports recently that stated that the actor was planning to get married. His father Krishna Kumar Singh confirmed the news to a news channel recently that the last time they spoke, Sushant had said that he had a film release after which he would think of getting married in early February 2021. He did not mention any girl to his father at the time.
Sushant's father said that his son was very open about his feelings when he was younger but didn't speak much towards the end.
ALSO READ: Second filmmaker announces film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life; will narrate the story of struggling actors
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply