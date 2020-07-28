Justin Theroux And His Constant Companion

If Jennifer Aniston is wondering what her ex Justin Theroux has been up to during social isolation – apparently not a whole lot. Justin posted a series of photos of himself and his dog Kuma spending LOTS of time together. (Looks like no new girlfriends yet) Justin was on the verge of starting the new series he’s producing and starring in for Apple TV when everything was put on hold for the pandemic. The Mosquito Coast is about an idealistic inventor who uproots his family and moves them to the Honduran jungle. Conveniently, it was a novel written by Justin’s uncle, Paul Theroux.

