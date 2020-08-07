Alex Rodriguez Admires Those Sexy Shoes

Alex Rodriguez is accustomed to paparazzi following his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and he doesn’t mind because he knows it’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s an opportunity to promote her new shoe collection at DSW. Jennifer seems to wear nothing but sneakers and sexy stilettos – nothing in-between. Today she wore 5 inch heels with clear plastic straps (in the daytime) with her summer dress. Alex made a point of ogling Jennifer’s shoes for the photographer – we bet that shoe will soon be available at DSW… he knows a little publicity is not a bad thing!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results