Romance For Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner? Don’t Think So.

Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea and Jennifer Garner were seen reportedly looking “flirty” on the beach in Malibu today. Many observers assumed it was a possible romance, since both parties are now single. But don’t jump to conclusions. It’s clear from this 2016 photo of Bradley and Jennifer at a fashion show, that they are very fond of each other and enjoy each other’s company. Fact is, they’ve been friends for YEARS – since they costarred on the Alias series from 2001 to 2006. If a romance didn’t develop a long time ago, it probably won’t now…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

