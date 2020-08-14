Prince Harry And Meghan Have The Last Laugh

The formerly royal couple Harry and Meghan have finally purchased a piece of California and it’s a winner. Their new 18,000 sq ft estate in Montecito has five and a half glorious acres and SIXTEEN bathrooms! The property was once priced at 26 million, but Harry and Meghan scooped it up for $14,650,000. All the usual frills are included – home theater, tennis court, formal gardens, guest quarters, fully equipped gym, five car garage, and the basement has a playroom with a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox and pinball machines. Little Archie will be thrilled with the large fantasy playground for kids (bottom left in photo.) Top all this off with the delicious California weather, and it appears the runaway royals made the right move.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

