Arnold Schwarzenegger knows how lucky he is. It seemed like the end of the world when Maria discovered he had a child with their housekeeper and filed for divorce back in 2011. But they parted in a very civilized manner (they never bothered to finalize the divorce) and Maria remained friendly to keep the family together. The kids like it this way and they all convened to celebrate dad’s 73rd birthday. Patrick posted this photo on Instagram.

