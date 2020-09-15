Nev Schulman Looks Like A Nice Guy

Catfish creator Nev Schulman had some nice publicity when he was in Colorado recently. A pregnant waitress at a Smashburger in the Denver airport reported to Denver 7 News that Nev was her customer recently, and he left her a $926 tip on a $61.29 tab! She explained that they struck up a conversation and she told Nev that times were tough for her, but her baby was due Sept 26- and that happened to be Nev’s birthday. When Schulman left, he wrote “Congrats on your baby girl!” on the check, along with the surprising tip. The server was flabbergasted.

Photo: Nev arriving at Dancing with the Stars rehearsal

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

