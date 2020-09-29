Kaley Cuoco : Some Dogs Need A Lot Of Help

When she leaves her New York apartment to run errands, Kaley Cuoco is in the habit of bringing her senior chihuahua Dumpy along in his stroller. She and her husband Karl Cook adopted the previously forsaken pooch together in March at the beginning of social isolation. It makes sense that The Big Bang Theory star married an equestrian (they met at a horse show) because both love horses and animals in general. Karl also happens to be the son of a billionaire so their pets are pampered. Kaley and Karl also own a large property in Hidden Hills, California, where their animals can roam.

