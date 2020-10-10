Tom Cruise Can’t Stop Trying To Prove His Masculinity

Seems like every movie that Tom Cruise, 58, makes lately is centered around his character performing extravagant – and potentially dangerous -stunts, while the plot takes a back seat to the action. It’s also interesting that so many of Tom’s stunts are filmed on accessible European streets and documented by paparazzi and passers-by. We are CONSTANTLY reminded of Tom’s audacity and physical skills. In fact, Tom’s stunts have become the most important part of his films. Who is he trying to impress? Is he validating the fact that he is a hot guy – or trying desperately to convince himself? Right now he’s careening through the streets of Rome in a car with no doors, filming Mission Impossible 7, apparently enjoying the attention.

