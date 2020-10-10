Kamala Harris Is Already A Comfortable Cover Girl

Remember at the beginning of this year when James Woods made a fuss over the fact that Melania Trump, a former model and the most beautiful of all first ladies, has NEVER been featured on an American style magazine cover during her husband’s four years in office? In her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama had 12 magazine covers, including 3 times on Vogue. When we saw this Kamala Harris Elle magazine cover just released, we got the feeling “this is the start of something BIG” and it seems so right…

Photo: Instagram

