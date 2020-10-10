Sarah Jessica Parker: Time Marches On – In Sjp Shoes

How many A-list celebrities do YOU know who would get down on their knees to fit shoes on a customer in a New York shoe store? Sex & the City star Sarah Jessica Parker continues to amaze us as she waits on customers in her SJP shoe store on W 54th Street. Coincidentally (or not) this SJP store is located in the former location of the Manolo Blahnik shoe store that Carrie Bradshaw frequently visited and gushed about on the show. (Sarah fondly remembers filming there – Carrie wore Blahnik shoes to her wedding) Certainly business must have picked up since Sarah started pitching in to work there…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results