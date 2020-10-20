Britney Spears’ Photogenic Boyfriend

October 20, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Britney Spears has her fair share of ups and downs, but her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari is steady (and studly) as they come. He’s also an avid self-promoter – apparently he’s a fitness model, an actor, and he sells workout supplements. He has quite a collection of flattering photos online, which is more than you can say for Britney. Her pics are amateurish and always from a high-up strange angle. Sam hopes to follow in The Rock’s footsteps…

Photo: Instagram

