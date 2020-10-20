Who Is This Masked Fashionista?

We’re always delighted to reveal a cheerful fashion moment, and this stylish woman in New York is wearing the most deliciously wearable coat we’ve seen this season. How comfy and cozy! She also happens to be a famous model whose questionably attired husband has a successful fashion business. It’s Hailey Beiber, of course, but you’d never know it from the neck up! As usual, she looks considerably better than her husband…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results