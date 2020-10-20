Danny Masterson Is Pulling The Church Of Scientology Into Court With Him

THIS is going to be a very interesting – and revealing – trial! We’re SO happy to hear that the Danny Masterson rape case will proceed. The female judge rejected defense claims that the case should be tossed under the Statute of Limitations. You may recall, three women, who were Scientologists at the time, charged That 70’s Show star Masterson with forcible rape at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001-2003. Back then, they reported the crime to the church, and were warned NOT to notify police. These girls did not know about each other until 2016 during #MeToo. That’s when they banded together to press charges against Danny, the lifetime Scientologist. (He’s out on 3.3 million bail.) The girls were mercilessly harassed, intimidated, and stalked by the church and they feared the case would never come to fruition. Finally it will, and we will learn a LOT more about Scientology in the process!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results