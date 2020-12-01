Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Bears No Resemblance To Conscious Uncoupling

Kelly Clarkson is in for a rough ride when it comes to her increasingly problematic divorce. It is believed that Kelly suspected her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, of cheating when she filed for divorce in June. She’s happy because she just got primary custody of their two children, but Brandon seems intent on giving her a hard time. He’s asking for $436,000 a month for child and spousal support, plus extravagant attorneys fees (he has SEVEN lawyers!) That’s 5.2 million a year! Observers predict Brandon will reveal Kelly’s secrets if she doesn’t cooperate. No wonder Kelly seems like she’s having a nervous breakdown! Her only hope is a pre-nup they signed before the wedding.

Above, Kelly and her kids frolicking on the beach in Santa Barbara last month

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results