Michael Madsen: Bad Boys Discussing Their Next Movie…Or Move?

Looks like Michael Madsen has recovered from the Chinese Theater Walk of Fame ceremony a few weeks ago. You will remember the event had a very small turnout, which was fortunate because Madsen seemed to be drunk or hungover and had to be helped to the podium. He had a bump on his head and apologized to his wife for recent bad behavior during his speech. This week he turned up in Rome where he had a meeting with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino at a cafe in Rome. Two years ago this producer was accused of sexual battery by a business woman at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The suit was dismissed when the woman ended up mysteriously dropping charges.

