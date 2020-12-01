Emraan Hashmi flaunts his abs in a shirtless picture; blames butter chicken for the two missing abs

Emraan Hashmi who has been working out hard of late took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt his abs. He shared a shirtless picture of himself where he is showing off his four abs and said that two more are on its way.

Emraan Hashmi blamed butter chicken for the missing two abs. He said that had he not eaten butter chicken, all six abs of his would have been visible. Sporting a neatly trimmed beard and a moustache, Emraan Hashmi while sharing the selfie wrote, "चार abs आ गए .. दो आने बाक़ी हैं .. बटर चिकन नहीं खाया होता तो वो भी दिख जाते । (Four abs have come, two are yet to come. If i had not eaten butter chicken, those two would have been visible)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the film Mumbai Saga. He plays a cop in the film also starring John Abraham. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga is a period Gangster flick, set in the 80s the film shows the transition from Bombay to Mumbai. It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation, and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir and Anuradha Gupta.

