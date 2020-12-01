Sargun Mehta calls out Kangana Ranaut for her comment on Farmers’ Protest; Sukhe, Ammy Virk say Boycott Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to give her opinion on almost everything under the sun on Twitter. From issues of national interest to Bollywood, the actress freely gives her opinion through her Twitter handle. However, her recent comments on the farmers protest has not gone down well with a lot of people.

Actress Sargun Mehta retweeted Kangana's comment on farmers' protest and the farm bills and called her out. Reacting to the protests, Kangana wrote, “Shame… in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully, the government won’t allow anti-national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for bloodthirsty vultures and tukde gang…”

Responding to Ranaut's statement, Sargun wrote, "Like you have the right to express yourself, they too have the right to put across their opinions. The only difference is that you speak without any reason or a cause and they are fighting for their rights."

Jaise aapko apni baat kehna ka haqq hai inhein bhi hai. Bass farak yeh hai ki aap bina baat aur maksad ke bolti hain aur yeh apne haqq ke liye ladd rahein hain . ???????????????? https://t.co/foSF8czBWf

— Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) November 30, 2020

Himanshi Khurana had also condemned this statement by Ranaut and wrote, "Chalo ab difference nahi raha app me or Bollywood me …….. kyuki apke according apke saath galt hua tha to shayad app zada connect kar paati farmers se …. chahe wo galt ya sahi but ye sab dictatorship se km nahi ….."

Chalo ab difference nahi raha app me or Bollywood me …….. kyuki apke according apke saath galt hua tha to shayad app zada connect kar paati farmers se …. chahe wo galt ya sahi but ye sab dictatorship se km nahi …..

— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 29, 2020

Kangana had earlier also shared a picture claiming that the popular Shaheen Bagh Dadi was also present at the farmer's protests and was available to make appearances in protests for Rs 100. Bilkis Bano became the face of the anti-CAA-NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh. She was also featured on BBC’s ‘100 Women of 2020’. However, Kangana later deleted the tweet after being slammed for making false claims.

Punjabi stars like Ammy Virk and Sukhe also lashed out at the actress for her statements. “Shame on you, you are talking about my elders. when a bit of your house was broken in Bombay, you stirred up a storm. Here the govt has taken away our rights," Ammy tweeted.

Sukhe also said, "We are just standing with farmers with our people we are not supporting any government," Sukhe wrote using the hashtag boycott Kangana Ranaut.

