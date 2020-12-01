Ronit Roy’s son receives a blank paper instead of the GTA5 CD, actor escalates the issue to Amazon

There are multiple scams and mistakes where the parcel ordered online turns out to be something completely unexpected. While there are a lot of memes and listicles about the same, actor Ronit Roy has raised the issue to Amazon for receiving only a piece of paper when his son ordered the GTA5 game CD along with his PS4.

The actor posted a detailed video showing that they have received nothing but an empty paper instead of the game disk and has requested Amazon to look into the matter and sort things out as soon as possible. He wrote, “Dear @amazonIN My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately @amazon @AmazonHelp”.

Take a look at the video, right here.

Dear @amazonIN My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately @amazon @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/9FaivknxiZ

— Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 30, 2020

The actor has received a prompt response from the e-commerce website and they have assured him that the matter will be looked into.

