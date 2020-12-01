Inside Pictures: ‘Bekhayali’ fame composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur tie the knot in lavish ceremony

Singer Sachet Tandon shot to fame and became a household name with the chartbuster 'Bekhayali' from Kabir Singh. He was joined by the talented singer Parampara as they together composed the album of 2019. Both of them have been dating for while and now got hitched in an intimate ceremony!

On Tuesday, Sachet Tandon took to social media to share pictures from his grand wedding. He wrote, "Thank you for staying by my side in the last 5 years. Wish I could meet you earlier to spend even more of my lifetime with you. We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all Sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world."

Parampara took to Instagram to share more pictures and captioned it, "We are really grateful that Lot of people relate with us from #KabirSingh and #preeti ???? Our first meeting was on April 19th 2015 at 6.45 in the morning. We were listening to our songs that we had to sing for #TheVoiceIndia Auditions, We never spoke to each other until we reached finals. None of us won the show. But the pain of getting eliminated was there in each our hearts. We went back to our cities and thought that was it. But sometimes inside us pushed us to stay connected via calls and we decided to meet again Took Small baby steps towards what we wanted to achieve. Faced millions of failures together. Millions. Just laughing away all those sorrows and accepting that we will still make it. I find true friend in you. everytime I mess up, you're there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together ❤️."

The talented music duo proved their versatility and range, composing an album for the magnum opus Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. Sachet & Parampara will now be working on Prabhas's 3D action drama, Adipurush. While Sachet & Parampara have aced music in the romantic-comedy and period film genre, they now take on a new project in the sports' arena with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.

