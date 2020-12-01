Manushi Chhillar sports activewear from supermodel Karlie Kloss’ new clothing collection in collaboration with Adidas

Manushi Chhillar is debuting in Bollywood next year in Yash Raj Films’ epic historical Prithviraj. She has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in this film and her launch is the most awaited debut in Bollywood. Given the hype around her launch, Manushi has already been making a lot of noise in the advertisement world and has been roped in by Adidas as the brand ambassador of their performance range.

Now, Manushi will be seen sporting Karlie Kloss’ new clothing collection for the brand and she will be the only actress to be seen wearing the highly awaited global athleisure line, Adidas.

According to an advertisement guru, “Manushi is definitely one of the most awaited faces to launch in Bollywood. She looks stunning and she can look ethereal in Indian as well as Western. The ad world is definitely keeping an eye on her and she has a big debut that has piqued the interest of everyone. The fact that she has already been signed on with big brands like Adidas shows that international brands are confident that she will deliver and that she has a long, successful career ahead in Bollywood."

According to the official website, the collection is "Featuring a range of versatile activewear, from the essential high-performance workout bra and tights to trend-inspired streetwear pieces designed to support a diverse range of next-generation active lifestyles. Finally, our AEROREADY fabric technology has been used throughout the products to create an optimum balance between performance and comfort. The collection launched on December 1, 2020, and more will be coming in 2021."

