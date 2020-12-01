Sara Ali Khan says she did not try to get into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor for Coolie No. 1, says comparisons are inevitable

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. She was then seen in the commercial entertainer Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty, followed by Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The actress will next be seen in David Dhawan's film Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and going by it, the film will be delivering an all-out slapstick comedy entertainer.

Talking to a news agency, Sara said that when she started off, her dream and desire was to be able to do all kinds of genres of films with all kinds of directors. The actress said that she is fortunate to get an opportunity to work on Coolie No. 1 as she is a die-hard fan of David Dhawan.

Sara said that she does not like any one particular genre but wants to be able to do serious drama as much as she would like to do a lighthearted rom-com or performance oriented biopics.

In the remake of Coolie No. 1, Sara will reprise the role of Karisma Kapoor while Varun will reprise the role of Govinda. The 25-year-old actress says that stepping into the shoes of Karisma is not possible and she has not even attempted it. However, the actress is aware that the film being a remake will be compared with the original. She added that everything is kind of tweaked to make it suitable for today's time.

