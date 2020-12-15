We Admire Fka Twigs For Doing The Right Thing

UK singer FKA Twigs showed remarkable courage when she filed her lawsuit accusing her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery and assault. She documented in detail numerous violent and controlling situations he inflicted upon her when they were together. Keep in mind, HE is the more famous and powerful person in this relationship. Another of his ex-girlfriends joined Twigs in the lawsuit with similar charges. FKA Twigs stated that she wants other women to understand that this can happen to anyone, and she wants to raise awareness about the tactics that abusers use to control their victims. When confronted with the charges, LaBeouf admitted almost everything “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression,” he said “I abused myself and everyone around me, and I’m ashamed and sorry about those I hurt.” And this guy has had a long string of girlfriends! We celebrate FKA Twigs for her bravery – she has little to gain from this purposeful but embarrassing lawsuit, and will probably be taunted online by LaBeouf’s fans.

