Arshad Warsi demands Rs. 4 crore for Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey; Sajid Nadiadwala settles for Rs. 2.5 crore

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s reunion after Housefull 4 is on the Farhad Samji directed Bachchan Pandey and the duo has got a magnificent star-cast on board with Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi alongside Akshay. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that a lot has gone into getting this star-studded line up for this gangster comedy.
“Sajid and his director, Farhad, were sure on getting acclaimed names on board, and after discussing several names, they decided on getting Arshad on board the film. The first round of discussion happened before the Covid times, when Arshad had asked for Rs 4 crore. However, over the last few months, they renegotiated on the amount and finally settled in on Rs 2.50 crore,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Arshad will start shooting for the film from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.
