Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor quarantines himself in Goa after testing positive for COVID-19

While the lives in Mumbai for the celebrities have resumed as it used to be, there’s no denying that the threat of Coronavirus or COVID-19 still lingers. Almost a year into the lockdown, the country is still trying its best to deal with the fact that we all might have to get used to the new normal. While the actors have been getting back to their shoot life, a lot of them have tested positive in the last couple of months. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor is one of the recent ones to have contracted COVID-19.

The actor who was seen in Haseena Parkar along with Shraddha has also done movies like Paltan, Shootout At Wadala and is all set to be seen in Chehre along with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. After testing positive for COVID-19, Siddhanth Kapoor has isolated himself in Goa in their family home. The actor spoke about losing his sense of taste last week and then decided to get himself tested only to get back results that stated that he had contracted the virus. He says that he’s glad to be in Goa and not in the crowded city of Mumbai. He’s sure that he will recover soon.

Here’s wishing Siddhant Kapoor a speedy recovery!

