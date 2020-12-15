Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor quarantines himself in Goa after testing positive for COVID-19

While the lives in Mumbai for the celebrities have resumed as it used to be, there’s no denying that the threat of Coronavirus or COVID-19 still lingers. Almost a year into the lockdown, the country is still trying its best to deal with the fact that we all might have to get used to the new normal. While the actors have been getting back to their shoot life, a lot of them have tested positive in the last couple of months. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor is one of the recent ones to have contracted COVID-19.
Here’s wishing Siddhant Kapoor a speedy recovery!
