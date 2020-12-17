Dua Lipa Has No Fear Of Being Noticed

Here’s a celebrity who is definitely NOT hiding behind her mask and doesn’t mind being recognized at all. It’s UK singer Dua Lipa, 25, and her new album Future Nostalgia is getting her all kinds of attention. She was named Artist of the Year by Music Week, she got the Women in Music Powerhouse Award (for music dominating streaming, sales, and video) not to mention six Grammy nominations. Her devoted and somewhat clingy boyfriend is Anwar Hadid – the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. Looks like Dua has some nostalgia for 1970’s fashion…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results