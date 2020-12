Somehow we missed this Charlize Theron instagram post from a few weeks ago and it’s worth revisiting. Charlize’s little girl made up her mom’s face and Charlize posted it next to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s heavily made up face and over-lined lips. She captioned it “Who’s who?” It’s not insulting, but a very subtle commentary on Kylie’s fakery.

Photo: Instagram

