Hilaria Made A Fool Of Him And Alec Baldwin Is Furious!

Living with angry Alec Baldwin must be a nightmare this week since it was revealed that his wife Hilaria humiliated him by faking her personal history. During their marriage, Alec often affectionately joked about his Spanish wife and her habits. Why didn’t he get suspicious when he met her waspy parents from Boston? Did Hilaria also lie about graduating from NYU? What ELSE did she tell Alec about herself that we don’t even know about? (Wikipedia oddly lists her age as “36 or 37”) One person on Twitter revealed Hilaria’s true identity and many of her Boston high school classmates celebrated the truth FINALLY coming out. Hilaria is blaming everyone else for “misrepresenting her” and said she never reads about herself. Her confession “Yes, I am a white girl” has NOTHING to do with ANYTHING! She’s been caught red-handed. Alec is totally embarrassed and furious that Hilaria has made him look foolish – of course, he’s blaming Twitter for the fuss, calling it “a vast orchard of crap.” (Now’s a good time for Alex to review those anger management classes he took) Meanwhile the Twitter whistle-blower says she’s afraid volatile Alec will punch her. We wouldn’t want to be in Hilaria’s shoes now either…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

