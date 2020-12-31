Manoj Bajpayee will be celebrating New Year quietly with his family in Goa

It’s almost time to bring in the new year with the hope of a better 2021. The year 2020 has been quite a stressful year for everyone .Padma shri actor Manoj Bajpayee who gave movies like Bhosale, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari this year and featured in the music video of 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' was hugely appreciated by everyone for playing different characters in his films.

Two times national award and Padma Shri winner Manoj Bajpayee headed out of Mumbai to blow off some steam after a busy working schedule. The actor took a break and vacay in Goa with wife Shabana and daughter Ava. The actor is doing exactly what he loves doing at the end of the year , i.e, spending some quality time with his family.

Hoping for better future with new year Manoj says,"Have been working from 7am till late in the evening for 3 months and needed that small break. Will be back to work again in a day. My family loves being in Goa so it was an obvious choice."

