Rashami Desai loses cool on a troll who said she posted a picture with Sidharth Shukla on request for footage

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla shared a very rocky relationship during their stay in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was a part of the television show Dil Se Dil Tak and in her recent Q&A session, Rashami Desai was requested multiple times to post a picture with Sidharth Shukla on her stories. Finally giving in to the fans’ request, she posted a still of them standing in the kitchen of Bigg Boss 13, but there were some who thought that she did it to get attention and footage from Sidharth Shukla.

Rahami Desai usually never responds to trolling, but this hit her temper off and she lashed out on the troll that said this. She posted another story and wrote, “I think people need to use their brain. He was my co-actor. And you duffer read it I posted it on lot of request. And I don't need "attention". Just a reminder it's may be…”

Even though the duo has shared a tough relationship, they managed to stay civil most of the times and even had a small banter on social media on Sidharth Shukla’s birthday.

