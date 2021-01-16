Casting Call For Fred And Ethel Mertz

Nice to hear that Aaron Sorkin has written and is directing a feature film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz called Being the Ricardos and it looks like Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will be starring. Lucy and Desi filmed 180 episodes (that’s a LOT!) of the hit show I Love Lucy for the six seasons it ran in the early 50’s. It was one of the all-time most successful series on TV, and Aaron’s script deals with one production week of the show in which two devastating events occurred threatening the couple’s careers and their marriage. Interesting that Nicole and Javier are neither American or Cuban. What we want to know is: Who will play Fred and Ethel Mertz? Any suggestions?

Photo: I Love Lucy

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results