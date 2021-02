Valentines Day is a challenge for rapper Offset, who cruised Beverly Hills for the perfect gift for his wife Cardi B. But what do you buy for the girl who has everything? He landed at Cardi’s favorite store –Chanel– where he could do no wrong. Of course his other problem is: WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE POCKETS OF THOSE PANTS? He looks like a shoplifter, but he managed to leave Chanel without incident…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

