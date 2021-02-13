Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss 14 on Valentine’s Day weekend; responds to Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television some time back. Owing to the pattern of the show, he could not know how his girlfriend must have reacted to it. Ever since he has been eagerly waiting to meet Disha. His wait will come to an end this weekend as Disha will be entering the house for Valentine special.

In the latest promo shared by Colors channel, Disha is seen entering the house as a surprise to Rahul. Rahul is completely shocked and is beyond happy as he sees her walking in. Other housemates too get excited to finally see the lovebirds reunite.

In the video, we also see Disha responding to Rahul's proposal. Disha, who is standing on the other side of the glass door holds a banner which reads, “Yes, I will marry you”. Disha tells Rahul that there cannot be a better day than this for her to be in the house.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier, Rahul had proposed to her on the show on her birthday by writing "Will you marry me Disha?" on his T-shirt. Earlier, Disha had refused to enter the house as Rahul's connection as she felt that her presence will put pressure on the singer which she did not want.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronts Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya for criticising Rakhi Sawant over Rs 14 lakh task

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results