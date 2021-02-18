Kim Kardashian’s Skims Lingerie Is Subtle Compared To Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

When it comes to lingerie, Kim Kardashian is going the opposite direction of Rihanna and her Savage x Fenty collection. Kim’s Skims collection is designed NOT to attract attention, but to unobtrusively reshape the body and be invisible under designer clothes. It is meant NOT to be seen or even noticed. It’s more for looking good when you go out, than being seductive at home. Not so many garters, ruffles or straps and fishnets. And Skims are sold in stores everywhere. The Kardashian sisters posed for this Skims ad but it seems to be more about THEM than the garments. They look like they’re wearing swimsuits – not underwear. One thing they do have in common with Rihanna is the color red.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results