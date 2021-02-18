Rihanna: Music Is The Last Thing On Her Mind

Forget music, Rihanna is hell-bent on becoming a fashion mogul so it’s going to be a LOOONG wait for her next album. Things are going entirely too well in the schmatta world. All eyes are upon Rihanna since Forbes declared her Savage x Fenty company a billion dollar business. The lingerie collection (designed by Adam Selman) has even added a male division, selling silky boxer shorts and smoking jackets for lounging. Rihanna was VERY lucky to partner with the world’s largest luxury group, LVMH (Louis Vuitton) for her fashion venture. Prices, however, are not sky-high – $20 for mesh panties) Most perplexing is the fact that Savage x Fenty is NOT sold in ANY stores – only online (try Amazon.) But you can’t argue with success…

Photo: Savage v Fenty

