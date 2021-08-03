Katie Holmes Knows What She Doesn’t Want In A Man

Nice to see Katie Holmes out and about again – and with a cute guy! Katie and her restaurant boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr split last Spring after months of showing some very public affection. She seemed quite smitten with him, but friends warned her he was TOO fond of the limelight and truly enjoyed being followed by paparazzi when they were together. Emilio and Jamie Foxx are the ONLY two males that Katie’s been seen with since she split with Tom Cruise in 2012! We’re not sure if this guy in the picture is important to her, but we will bet that he’s NOT a Scientologist!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results