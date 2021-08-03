Will Mr Big Crush Carrie’s “Happily Ever After” Dreams?

It’s a big day on the set of the SATC reboot And Just Like That because Mr Big, played so well by Chris Noth, is back, and he’s up to his old tricks. Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris were rehearsing lines on a New York street when this photo was taken, and both Carrie and Big look miserable. Before he and Carrie got married, Big often chose work over his private life, and Carrie felt neglected. Insiders are speculating about the storyline for the new series and rumor has it that Big is overworking his way toward a painful divorce. Another rumor has him dying of a heart attack in the first episode. Either way, Carrie would end up single again… maybe RICH and single…

