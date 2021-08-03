Actor Gehana Vasisth goes nude on Instagram live; asks if her activity can be categorized as porn

Actor Gehana Vasisth has been in the news of late for her alleged involvement in the pornography case in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested. An FIR was filed against her at the Malwani police station of Mumbai. Now, another video of Gehana has gone viral on social media. She recently held a nude live session on Instagram and wanted to know from the viewers if she was looking vulgar the way she has gone live on Instagram.

Gehana started the live by greeting the people watching and immediately asked if she was looking vulgar. She also asked if she was looking cheap and if she is looking in a way which can be considered porn. She questioned if any of her activity can be categorized as porn. Gehana emphasized that she is not wearing anything and asked people to let her know what they think of her activity.

Gehana who is known for Gandii Baat series said that despite the fact that she is not wearing anything people are not counting the video as porn. She said that the videos in which she is covered in clothes are being referred to as porn content. Gehana pointed out the hypocrisy in people accusing her of shooting porn but not calling it porn when she is not wearing anything.

Meanwhile, when the FIR was filed against Gehana she said that it was done because she was talking in support of Raj Kundra. She also said that she has been falsely implicated in the pornography case.

