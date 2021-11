Heidi Klum and her rockstar husband Tom Kaulitz were barely recognizable in their rather drab and baggy (but comfortable!) clothing as they shopped for furniture in West Hollywood. They live in Heidi’s ten million dollar, 11,000 sq ft Bel Air mansion with her four kids, so they have a lot of rooms to fill. This particular store didn’t seem to have anything that turned them on…

