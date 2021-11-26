Dumbest Guy Of The Week

A tunnel collapsed on actor Steve Burton’s character on General Hospital this week- and for a good reason. Steve has appeared on the show as Jason Morgan since 1991 (!) and the show refused to accept his religious and medical excuses for not being vaccinated, so they FIRED him, and killed off his character. Burton attempted to make his departure seem HEROIC by saying “I fight for medical freedom!” He also believes “when one door closes, multiple doors open.” In reality, he’s going to have an IMPOSSIBLY hard time getting acting jobs without vaccination…in fact, we can already hear those “doors” slamming!

Photo: ABC

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results