BTS Sang And Danced In The Street In Hollywood

We drive past the busy Hollywood intersection in front of CBS on Beverly Blvd almost every day, but today the whole block was closed off for filming while honking cars waited on all sides. Big AMA winners BTS, dressed in black and yellow, took over the block dancing under the direction of Late Late Show host James Corden, who joined in the dance himself. Those big yellow letters above spelled out BUTTER- the record-breaking song by the group. Total hysteria in the neighborhood was avoided because BTS pretty much danced in a hurry and quickly departed.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

