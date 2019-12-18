Amitabh Bachchan prays for his late father at a church in Poland, see photos

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that a country was going to honour his father, the late renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. A few days after, today, he took to Twitter to share pictures from a Poland church wherein a prayer was held for his father.

"At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour," he wrote. He also shared a handful of pictures from the venue. Check them out below.

T 3581 – At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour pic.twitter.com/dkcjUpEEN0

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

The actor also elaborated in his blog. “Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 % of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched,“ he wrote.

Bachchan was recently in Manali, shooting for a schedule of his forthcoming film Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will be also seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

