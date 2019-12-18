Tom Cruise is back in action in this stunning new Top Gun: Maverick trailer

One of the most awaited films of 2020 is Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick. The next film in the franchise will see Tom reprise the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. And now, Tom Cruise has unveiled the new trailer of the film after releasing the poster on Sunday.

Tom Cruise is back in action in this visually stunning trailer. The official synopsis reveals, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

​Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on June 26, 2020. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez star in the upcoming movie.

