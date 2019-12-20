Priyanka Chopra feels overwhelmed as fans scream ‘jijaji aa gaye’ after seeing Nick Jonas in Jumanji: The Next Level

Nick Jonas, the American singer, and actor, can be seen in the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starrer Jumanji: The Next Level. The film is doing pretty well at the box office. It is a sequel to Jumanji that released last year. While Nick is enjoying all the love that the film is receiving, Priyanka Chopra too is overwhelmed by the appreciation her husband is receiving especially in her home country.

Though Nick Jonas always had a fan following in India due to his solo music and because of the Jonas Brothers, ever since he married Priyanka Chopra, he instantly became 'national jiju'. On Monday, Priyanka shared a video from a film theatre in which fans were seen screaming, "Jijaji aa gaye," as Nick Jonas made his entry in Jumanji: The Next Level. She wrote, "When @nickjonas enters a room in India… #NationalJiju Thank you for all the love."

After wrapping up The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra heading to US to support Nick and Jonas Brothers on their last North American concert. She will be spending Christmas and New Year holidays with her family.

