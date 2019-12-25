Hina Khan breaks the internet in these stunning bikini photos from her Maldives vacation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan is breaking the internet and how. The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has been keeping her social media updated while she enjoys the pristine locales of Maldives.

After sharing a couple of photos from her vacay, Hina Khan took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share more serene photos. Dressed in an orange bikini with a sheer shrug, Hina is truly giving some major vacation vibes. Hina and her beau Rocky even enjoyed scuba-diving, beachside dining, floating breakfast.

Hina Khan, on the work front, was recently seen in a music video titled 'Raanjhana' along with her former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma.

