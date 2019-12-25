Christmas 2019: From party to lunch, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for a dynamic couple this festive season

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in news ever since they began dating almost two years ago. The couple, currently filming Brahmastra, often are spotted together at various family and friends' gatherings and parties. Their relationship is going strong and fans always love their appearances together.

The celebrities are enjoying the joyful and festive spirit of Christmas with parties, family outings, etc. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt paired up last night for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's party. Alia looked beautiful in a blue shimmery dress whereas Ranbir kept it casual.

This afternoon, Alia Bhatt finally attended the annual Christmas lunch which is hosted at late Shashi Kapoor's residence. Dressed in a white shirt and printed long skirt, Alia looked beautiful while striking a pose alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is slated for the summer 2020 release.

