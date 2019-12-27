After ‘Muh Dikhai 2.0’, Deepika Padukone shares another behind-the-scenes video from the film leaving us impatient for Chhapaak!

The trailer of Chhapaak has been garnering appreciation from all across, owing to the message and the stirring storyline. Deepika Padukone as Malti is in a very different avatar which the actress is essaying on the big screen.
The actress took to her social media handle and shared the behind the scenes video from the film captioning, "Gimme Moooooore!!!???? #Malti #Chhapaak #10thjanuary".
Gimme Moooooore!!!???? #Malti #Chhapaak #10thjanuary
Dec 27, 2019
In the video, Deepika is in the prosthetics of her character and she is talking about the first scene she shot for the film. She describes, "On the first day we did like one chotu scene with no dialogue." After that, she was like I want to shoot more!
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
