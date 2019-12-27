Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh swoon over Hrithik Roshan while watching War

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most successful stars this industry has seen. Millions of fans love and adore them. But, what happens when they swoon over another actor? Deepika Padukone, while promoting Chhapaak, revealed that she and Ranveer Singh watched Hrithik Roshan starrer War together and could not stop themselves from swooning over him. She revealed that they would stop the movie mid-way and Ranveer would just say he looks incredible and dances so well.

Just a while ago, Deepika Padukone had tweeted, "@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just Saying…" They even filmed a video together where Hrithik was feeding her cake. Speaking of that video, Deepika said that that video was a wakeup call for producers to cast them together.

If the reports are anything to go by, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan might come together for Mahabharata.

