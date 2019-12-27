Alia Bhatt commences the shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi!

While Santa gets various gifts for everyone, his gift for Alia Bhatt is the most special! It was announced a few months ago that Alia Bhatt will be starring in Gangubai Kathiawadi a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial after Inshallah was scrapped. The film will show Gangubai’s struggles in detail and will show a new side of Alia Bhatt as an artist.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the outside of her vanity van with the caption, “Look what Santa gave me this year ????❤️”. Alia has always dreamt of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali since he’s one of the best directors in the country and is super excited to be starring in a female-centric film.

Take a look at the picture she shared.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on September 11, 2020. Well, this is surely the best way to ring in the New Years!

