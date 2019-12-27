Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket from Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani surprised Salman Khan with a very special gift during his birthday celebration on 27th December. The young actor gifted Salman a specially designed jacket similar to the iconic jacket from Maine Pyaar Kiya. While celebrating the star's birthday, Abhimanyu especially got this jacket as this particular date ie 29th December also marks 30 years of Maine Pyar Kiya.

Reminiscing old memories, Salman was very happy to receive the thoughtful gift, he even had a great conversation with Abhimanyu about the film. Later, Salman was seen wearing the jacket for most of the evening at the party.

On the work front, Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut this year with Mard Ko Dard Ko Nahi Hota. He will be next starring in Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

